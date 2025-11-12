TT Electronics secures $10.3 million contract from Collins Aerospace

Prototypes will be delivered in early 2026, with development and manufacturing taking place at TT Electronics' facility in Kansas City. The contract strengthens an established partnership between the two companies, positioning both organisations to deliver advanced power electronics solutions for mission-critical defence programs through the next decade.

"This contract award reaffirms our position as a trusted engineering and manufacturing collaborator to Collins Aerospace," commented Matt Freeman, Executive Vice President at TT Electronics, in a press release. "Through mutual trust and collaboration, we provide technical expertise and product innovation at the highest level."