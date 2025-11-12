Collins Aerospace unveils new manufacturing site in Bengaluru

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, has opened its new Collins India Operations Center (CIOC), a 26-acre manufacturing facility at KIADB Aerospace Park in Bengaluru, enhancing the company’s capability to manufacture advanced aerospace products for global markets.

The facility will be equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing and robotics, and will initially be used to manufacture seats, lighting and cargo systems, temperature sensors, communication and navigation systems, water solutions, and evacuation slides, RTX said in a press release.

“The Collins India Operations Center will drive operations and manufacturing for more than 70 Collins products, enhancing worldwide service transformation and delivering operational excellence,” said Roy Gullickson, senior vice president of operations at Collins Aerospace. “The CIOC will also have incremental capacity to support future growth opportunities and customer requirements.”

The facility is equipped with an Industry 4.0 Building Management System, a connected ecosystem that enhances the speed and quality of delivery. The site is also LEED Silver and Indian Green Building Council Silver certified and will host more than 2,200 employees by 2026, the press release said.

Collins Aerospace has been manufacturing and investing in India for nearly three decades, with a growing footprint that now includes more than 6,500 employees across engineering, digital, manufacturing, operations and supply chain functions. Earlier in the year, Collins Aerospace announced its investment in a new Engineering Development and Test Center in Bengaluru.

RTX, an aerospace and defense giant headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, has more than 185,000 global employees.