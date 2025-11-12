Under the partnership, NextPCB users will gain access to the Celus Design Platform, which uses AI to assist in idea creation, component selection and schematic creation. The integration is designed to shorten the transition from design to manufacturing, reduce manual tasks, and improve reliability throughout the development lifecycle.

“This collaboration connects design and manufacturing in a way that benefits engineers and product developers worldwide. By combining Celus's AI-driven design capabilities with NextPCB’s manufacturing expertise, we are helping customers move from idea to production with unmatched efficiency and confidence," Said Ivy Li, Head of International Business at NextPCB, in a press release.

Celus’s platform enables engineers to generate schematic prototypes from high-level technical requirements or simple text prompts within hours. Its proprietary CUBO knowledge base automates component selection and provides real-time data on pricing, lifecycle status and availability. According to Celus, this feature helps engineers mitigate risks related to component obsolescence or supply disruptions before procurement.

The platform also produces standard Bill of Materials (BOM) files and supports exports to major electronic design automation (EDA) tools. This allows for direct integration with NextPCB’s services, including quoting, fabrication, sourcing and assembly.

"At Celus, we believe in empowering the entire electronics ecosystem,” said Tobias Pohl, Co-Founder and CEO at Celus. “This partnership with NextPCB gives engineers a direct bridge from intelligent design creation to trusted manufacturing. Together, we are enabling a faster, more reliable path from concept to production that will dramatically accelerate time to market for our customers."

The companies said the collaboration aims to accelerate time-to-market for electronic products by linking automated design with scalable production under one workflow.