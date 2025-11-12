Amphenol closes its acquisition of Trexon

“We are excited to welcome the entire Trexon team to the Amphenol family,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt, in a press release. “With the closing of the Trexon acquisition, we look forward to the increased technology solutions we can offer our customers through the combination of Trexon’s unique portfolio of high-reliability cable assembly products and Amphenol’s existing high-technology interconnect offerings for both current and next-generation defence technology.”

Trexon is a provider of high-reliability interconnect and cable assemblies primarily for the defence market. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and with facilities in the US and the UK, the company is expected to have 2025 sales and EBITDA margins of approximately USD 290 million and 26%, respectively.