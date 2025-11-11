Stellantis recalls more than 320,000 Jeep plug-in hybrids

The recall affects certain 2020–2025 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2022–2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models, according to a statement released by the company.

A review of customer data led to an internal investigation that identified 19 vehicle fires, Stellantis said. The company did not report any related injuries.

Stellantis advised owners to avoid recharging the vehicles and to park away from structures or other vehicles until a fix is available. The risk of fire is reduced when the battery’s charge is depleted, the company noted.

“A remedy is imminent,” the company said, adding that affected owners will be notified when they can schedule service.

The recall includes an estimated 320,065 vehicles in the US, along with approximately 20,753 in Canada, 2,653 in Mexico, and 32,238 in markets outside North America.