Schmid Group wins major equipment orders
German manufacturer of equipment for PCB and IC-substrate production, Schmid Group, has secured two major orders for its Panel Level Packaging (PLP) and modified Semi-Additive Process (mSAP) production equipment.
The company said one order comes from an unnamed global technology firm in Southeast Asia that operates across semiconductors and infrastructure software. Schmid will supply a cluster configuration of its InfinityLine C+ and InfinityLine H+ equipment as part of the project.
A second order, from a customer in China, involves the delivery of horizontal InfinityLine H+ and vertical InfinityLine V+ machines to expand production capacity for AI server PCBs and similar products. The Chinese customer is described as a major manufacturer in the electronics interconnect industry.
“These projects reflect our customers’ confidence in Schmid's capability to deliver reliable, scalable production solutions for next-generation Advanced Packaging,” said Roland Rettenmeier, CSO of Schmid Group, in the press release. “The surge in AI-driven semiconductor demand is redefining requirements for IC-substrates and advanced PCBs. With our InfinityLine product family and our innovative technologies, we enable our partners to achieve the performance, yield, and sustainability targets essential for this new era of high-density packaging.”