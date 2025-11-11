Schmid Group wins major equipment orders

The company said one order comes from an unnamed global technology firm in Southeast Asia that operates across semiconductors and infrastructure software. Schmid will supply a cluster configuration of its InfinityLine C+ and InfinityLine H+ equipment as part of the project.

A second order, from a customer in China, involves the delivery of horizontal InfinityLine H+ and vertical InfinityLine V+ machines to expand production capacity for AI server PCBs and similar products. The Chinese customer is described as a major manufacturer in the electronics interconnect industry.