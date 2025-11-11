Marelli opens new technical R&D site in Bangalore

Located in Embassy Manyata Tech Park, the new site increases Marelli’s R&D workforce in India to 1,200, complementing the company’s engineering centre in Gurugram. The facility includes labs for optics, hardware, and automotive validation, as well as collaborative and training spaces aimed at fostering innovation and employee development.

The centre will focus on electronics, automotive lighting, and propulsion systems, both internal combustion and electric. It will support end-to-end development of solutions for infotainment, clusters, displays, body control modules, engine management systems, and headlamps and rear lamps for Indian customers. The site will also collaborate with global engineering teams and customers on technologies for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), zonal architecture, Automated Manual Transmissions (AMT), engine and battery management systems (BMS), and advanced lighting features.

Marelli India is also expanding its in-house test infrastructure to enable validation and reliable product design.

"The opening of this new technical R&D centre underscores our continuous commitment to driving innovation, delivering excellence for our customers and fostering growth for our employees," says Saju Mookken, Marelli India Country Manager, in a press release. "This significant expansion reflects our strategic vision for R&D activities in India, allowing to further boost our capacity and speed in developing solutions that truly matter to consumers, locally and globally. I want to thank all the team whose dedication contributed to creating this space, which will empower our employees and serve our business well into the future."

The new facility strengthens Marelli’s presence in India, where the company now operates 15 production sites and three R&D centers across six cities.