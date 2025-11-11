Jabil and Inno invest in new battery facility in Thailand
Jabil has expanded its collaboration with Inno, a metal parts manufacturer and a subsidiary of Shanghai Xinpeng Industry (XP), to manufacture battery energy storage system (BESS) enclosures.
Since 2014, Jabil has provided mechanical design, sheet metal, and fabrication services through an alliance with XP.
The companies expect to co-invest in a 15,000-square-metre, two-building site in Rayong, Thailand. Groundbreaking took place on the third of November, with the site expected to be operational for prototyping by late 2026.
The Rayong site, which will jointly be operated by Jabil and Inno, will produce BESS metal enclosures, a primary driver of system cost due to raw material and welding prices.
Manufacturers have historically sourced these enclosures from China and shipped them to suppliers closer to their end markets for final integration. Through this expanded collaboration, Jabil looks to provide a full lifecycle solution for BESS customers — with capabilities like sheet metal processing, structural section fabrication, structural welding, and coating — in a strategic, cost-effective location. The site sits just a short distance from Laem Chabang, Thailand’s biggest port and the fourth largest in Southeast Asia.
“For over a decade, our team has helped energy storage leaders design and integrate technologies like battery management systems, power electronics, and high-level assemblies into their BESS solutions. Our customers are increasingly looking to diversify their supply chain in the face of tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty,” says Brent Tompkins, SVP, Global Business Units, Renewables and Energy Infrastructure, i a press release.