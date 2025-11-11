Jabil and Inno invest in new battery facility in Thailand

Since 2014, Jabil has provided mechanical design, sheet metal, and fabrication services through an alliance with XP.

The companies expect to co-invest in a 15,000-square-metre, two-building site in Rayong, Thailand. Groundbreaking took place on the third of November, with the site expected to be operational for prototyping by late 2026.

The Rayong site, which will jointly be operated by Jabil and Inno, will produce BESS metal enclosures, a primary driver of system cost due to raw material and welding prices.

Manufacturers have historically sourced these enclosures from China and shipped them to suppliers closer to their end markets for final integration. Through this expanded collaboration, Jabil looks to provide a full lifecycle solution for BESS customers — with capabilities like sheet metal processing, structural section fabrication, structural welding, and coating — in a strategic, cost-effective location. The site sits just a short distance from Laem Chabang, Thailand’s biggest port and the fourth largest in Southeast Asia.