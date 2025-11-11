Hanza acquires property in Finland

With the investment, Hanza aims to expand capacity in its manufacturing cluster in Finland to meet increasing production volumes.

"The integration of Leden has been completed ahead of schedule, while customer demand exceeds previous forecasts. We expect continued growth going forward and are therefore investing in additional capacity," says Jukka Haapalainen, Cluster President of Hanza Finland, in a press release.

The property covers approximately 10,000 square meters and is located directly adjacent to the existing operations in Oulainen. The purchase price amounts to EUR 4.7 million.

The company states that the acquisition is in line with its strategy of building complete, local manufacturing clusters close to customers.