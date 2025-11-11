HAL signs $1 billion deal with GE Aerospace for 113 jet engines

India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a USD 1 billion deal with US defence company GE Aerospace to procure 113 jet engines for its Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed for air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles. LCA Mk1A is the most advanced version of the LCA Tejas. HAL is also using GE F404-IN20 engines to power another lot of LCA Mk1A jets.

The delivery of the F404-GE-IN20 engines will begin from 2027 and the supplies will have to be completed by 2032, the PTI report said.

HAL is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aeroengines, avionics, accessories, aerospace structures and Industrial Marine Gas Turbines. It was conferred with the “Maharatna” status by the Government of India in 2024 which provides the company with strategic and operational autonomy and enhanced powers to make prompt investment decisions, subject to an overall investment ceiling set by the government.

GE Aerospace is a US-headquartered provider of jet and turboprop engines, components and integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft.