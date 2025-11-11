© Foxconn / Mitsubishi Electric
Electronics Production |
Foxconn and Mitsubishi Electric team up on AI data centre solutions
Taiwanese EMS giant, Hon Hai Technology Group, otherwise known as Foxconn, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to collaborate on the global supply of energy-efficient and highly reliable AI data centre solutions.
Based on the MoU, Mitsubishi Electric and Foxconn Industry will leverage their know-how and networks to work together to supply "energy-efficient, highly reliable and competitive solutions to AI data centres around the world", which will, according to the companies, contribute to realising a circular economy and solving other social issues.
Going forward, the two companies will also seek to share their expertise to jointly create new values, solutions and business models outside the scope of AI data centres.