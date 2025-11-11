Foxconn and Mitsubishi Electric team up on AI data centre solutions

Based on the MoU, Mitsubishi Electric and Foxconn Industry will leverage their know-how and networks to work together to supply "energy-efficient, highly reliable and competitive solutions to AI data centres around the world", which will, according to the companies, contribute to realising a circular economy and solving other social issues.

Going forward, the two companies will also seek to share their expertise to jointly create new values, solutions and business models outside the scope of AI data centres.