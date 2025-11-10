Intuitive Machines to acquire Lanteris Space Systems

Intuitive Machines, a US-based space technology and infrastructure services company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire spacecraft manufacturer Lanteris Space Systems, formerly Maxar Space Systems, from Advent International LLC.

“This strategic acquisition positions Intuitive Machines as a next-generation space prime directly in the flow of multi-billion-dollar space programs. The combined entity revenue exceeds USD 850 million, with positive Adjusted EBITDA, and USD 920 million in backlog as of September 30, 2025,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. “This marks the moment Intuitive Machines transitions from a lunar company to a multi-domain space prime, setting the pace for how the industry’s next generation will operate.”

The transaction is priced at USD 800 million, consisting of USD 450 million in cash and USD 350 million in Intuitive Machines Class A common stock, subject to adjustment. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, Intuitive Machines said in a press release.

“Intuitive Machines’ vision is to expand its space infrastructure services from LEO, to GEO, beyond the Moon, and to Mars,” said Kam Ghaffarian, Chairman of Intuitive Machines. “In a time where we see a strong convergence of commercial, civil, and national security space, this strategic acquisition is a transformative step towards realizing that vision.”