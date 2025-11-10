Infravision raises $91M to advance power infrastructure construction

Infravision has raised USD 91 million in Series B funding from investors led by GIC, with participation from Activate Capital and Hitachi Ventures, as well as existing investor Energy Impact Partners. The new capital will accelerate the adoption of Infravision’s power line stringing system — a faster, safer, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional ground and helicopter methods, the US-headquartered company said in a press release.

The funding accelerates the deployment of Infravision’s TX System — a fully integrated combination of drones, intelligent ground equipment, and stringing hardware that is already being used to deliver extra high-voltage transmission projects across the globe.

In its latest iteration, the company’s system brings helicopter-level capabilities into a daily-use, truck-based fleet vehicle. Purpose-built for versatility, the Infravision system reduces outages, improves emergency response, and minimizes community disruption in even the toughest conditions, Infravision said.

“Infravision’s aerial robotics system has been proven on some of the largest and most complex power line projects in the world, including Powerlink Genex in Australia and emergency response deployments with PG&E in California,” said Cameron Van Der Berg, CEO of Infravision. “This investment will help us scale to provide a faster, safer, and more cost-effective way to meet surging electricity demand as the world races to double grid infrastructure by 2040.”