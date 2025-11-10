Indian startup Tsuyo Manufacturing secures $4.5 million

Indian electric mobility startup Tsuyo Manufacturing has secured USD 4.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Avaana Capital.

The Delhi-based company plans to use the funding to establish a greenfield manufacturing facility, establish an R&D centre, and boost its export operations and collaborations with global automakers, according to a report by Entrepreneur.

Tsuyo focuses on designing and producing electric powertrain systems, including motors, controllers, and integrated solutions.

“Our mission has always been to design and manufacture powertrain systems from India that compete at a global level,” said Vijay Kumar, Founder and CEO of Tsuyo. “With our third plant coming online and a strong technology roadmap ahead, we’re positioning Tsuyo as a global player in powertrain innovation, built from India. Our focus remains on scale, sustainability, and engineering excellence.”

“Tsuyo is building the backbone of India’s energy transition,” said Vikas Verma, Venture Partner at Avaana Capital, according to a report by Autocar Professional. “Their vertically integrated powertrain, critical for electrification across automotive and industrial applications, exemplifies the kind of indigenous, scalable innovation that will define India’s role in building globally resilient supply chains.”

Over the past four years, Tsuyo has delivered over 150,000 powertrain units across various electric vehicle applications, working with over 25 OEMs. The company currently exports to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Philippines, and has plans to expand into Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea and Europe.