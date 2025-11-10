China suspends ban on gallium and germanium exports to the US

The three metals, however, are still covered under China’s broader export control system, which requires exporters to obtain government licenses before shipping abroad.

Previously, China had restricted sales of these metals from August 2023 to September 2024, before imposing a full ban on US shipments in December 2024. The move was widely seen as a response to Washington’s restrictions on Chinese semiconductor companies.

The ban had created shortages in the US, forcing some companies to redirect shipments through third countries to secure materials used in semiconductors, fibre-optic cables, ammunition, and flame retardants.

The suspension of the US ban will remain in effect until November 27, 2026. Exporters must still comply with licensing requirements under China’s dual-use export control list, meaning approvals from Beijing are necessary for foreign sales, Reuters reports.

The ministry emphasised that the suspension does not lift restrictions on supplying any dual-use items to US military entities, which were part of the original ban.

Analysts note that the move follows recent talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, signalling a gradual easing of China’s mineral export regulations, the article concludes.