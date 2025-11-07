Harman invests $42M to expand India manufacturing plant

Harman, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has announced a fresh investment of USD 42 million to expand its automotive electronics manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The investment includes USD 5.5 million for immediate expansion and an additional USD 36.5 million over the next three years to support advanced telematics and next-generation automotive connectivity programs, Harman said in a press release.

With these new commitments, Harman’s cumulative investments in the Pune plant now stand at USD 67 million since its inception in 2014. This expansion will create 300 new jobs in Pune by 2027, the company said.

“This investment is a clear signal of our commitment to India. Pune is not just adding capacity — it’s building the future of connected cars,” Christian Sobottka, CEO and President of Automotive, Harman, said. “From 5G telematics to sustainable manufacturing, India’s talent and innovation strength make it central to Harman’s global automotive growth.”

Harman’s Pune facility serves as a global manufacturing hub for connected car technologies, including cockpits, telematics units, and car audio systems, catering Indian OEMs such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, along with export customers in Europe and North America.

This new expansion adds 71,505 sq. ft. of built-up area, including a 45,000 sq. ft. production shop floor, boosting capacity by 50% with four new SMT lines, and new capabilities such as module production and speaker manufacturing. The plant is now poised to deliver an annual output of four million car audio components, 1.4 million infotainment units, and 0.8 million Telematics Control Units (TCUs) by 2027, the press release said.