Germany’s Reflex Aerospace secures €50 million Series A

Reflex Aerospace, a German manufacturer of high-performance satellite platforms, has announced the successful closing of its 50 million euros Series A funding round. The funding round is the largest Series A in the European New Space sector to date, Reflex said in a press release.

The funding, led by Human Element together with Alpine Space Ventures, Bayern Kapital, HTGF, as well as additional German and European investors, will accelerate the development, production and deployment of sovereign satellite constellations providing Optical, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Space Domain Awareness (SDA), and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities, Reflex said.

Part of the financing round will be used to expand existing manufacturing capacity in Bavaria to manufacture satellite constellations for intelligence and communications purposes. Reflex Aerospace aims to have all capabilities ready for deployment and demonstrated in orbit by 2027.

“Europe cannot afford to remain reliant on external actors for space-based intelligence,” said Walter Ballheimer, CEO of Reflex Aerospace. “We will invest our own capital, we will work with the best partners in their respective domains, and we will act now because in the current environment, there is no time to waste.”

“While Europe is rebuilding its sovereign defense capabilities, Reflex is transforming how satellites are built, designing payload-centric buses that can be rapidly manufactured without costly megafactories,” said Christian Sullivan, Managing Partner of Human Element. “Their approach delivers the flexibility and speed needed to meet the growing ISR demand across Germany and allied markets.”

Reflex Aerospace’s first remote sensing satellite reached orbit in January 2025. Upcoming satellites will be designed and built using Reflex’s next-generation Praetora platform architecture developed specifically for critical ISR missions. The company is modernizing spacecraft manufacturing for faster design, production and deployment with a strong focus on maintaining sovereign control over supply chain, manufacturing and command operations in Europe, the press release said.