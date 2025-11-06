K&F Electronics boosts production with new Hanwha SMT line

The installation represents a major step in the company’s growth, enhancing its ability to meet customer demands for speed, precision, and flexibility. The line includes an ESE E7 stencil printer, Decan S1 and Decan L1 mounters, and an STF-100S side tray feeder, enabling K&F Electronics to handle a wider variety of board sizes, complex assemblies, and high-mix production runs more efficiently.

The ESE E2 is engineered and built in Korea, designed for versatility. It handles a broad range of PCB and stencil mask sizes while delivering exceptional alignment accuracy and print consistency, making it a trusted solution for high-precision production environments.

The Decan S1 next-generation chip mounter delivers both speed and flexibility, handling standard PCBs up to 510 x 510 mm and oversized boards up to 1,500 x 460 mm. With placement speeds up to 47,000 components per hour and ±28µ accuracy, the S1 improves placement for odd-shaped components and automatically optimises pick-up positions for smoother production flow.

The Decan L1 adds versatility to the line, capable of placing components from tiny 01005 parts to connectors up to 100 mm long and 25 mm tall. Its reliability and user-friendly operation allow K&F to efficiently produce complex, mixed-technology assemblies while maintaining high throughput.

The new Hanwha line strengthens the company’s ability to deliver fast, precise, and flexible production.