Ichia Technologies opens new manufacturing facility In Malaysia

The new manufacturing facility will focus on the manufacturing of PCBs, PCBAs and components for automotive and telecommunication sectors.

Spanning more than 55,000 square meters on an 11-acre site, the facility incorporates automated production lines, IoT-enabled systems and artificial intelligence technology in line with Industry 4.0 principles.

“Ichia Technologies Inc., a publicly listed company in Taiwan, is a global leader in providing advanced integrated module solutions. Amid the ongoing restructuring of global supply chains and the challenges brought by U.S. reciprocal tariffs, our new facility in Kulim, Malaysia, will serve as a key driver for the Group’s long-term sustainable growth,” says Mr. Huang Chiu-Yung, Chairman of Ichia Technologies Group, in a press release.

The Chairman continues to say that Malaysia will become the group’s second-largest manufacturing base.