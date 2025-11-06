European semiconductors sales up 7.2% QoQ
European sales of semiconductors grew steadily in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter, reports the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
Sales reached USD 14.07 billion in Q3 2025, which translates into a 7.2% increase versus Q2 of 2025 and a 6% increase on a year-on-year basis. This upward movement was mostly driven by a 17.3% rise (Q3 vs. Q2 2025) in sales of memory chips and a 7.1% (Q3 vs. Q2 2025) rise in analogue chips.
On a global scale, all regions recorded an increase in sales in Q3 2025, with the global semiconductor market totalling USD 208.4 billion – a 15.8% increase compared to Q2 2025. This growth was mostly driven by the Americas with a 22.2% increase in Q3 compared to the previous quarter, followed by Asia-Pacific with 19.2%, China with 10.2%, and Europe with 7.2%. It should be noted that there was a very significant 25.1% increase in global sales in Q3 2025, compared to the same quarter last year.
Looking at application-specific chips, worldwide sales increased by 14.3% in Q3, compared to the previous quarter, driven by growth in wired communication, wireless communication, and computers & peripherals: up 23.3%, 16.2%, and 14.7% respectively in Q3 vs. Q2.