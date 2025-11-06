European semiconductors sales up 7.2% QoQ

Sales reached USD 14.07 billion in Q3 2025, which translates into a 7.2% increase versus Q2 of 2025 and a 6% increase on a year-on-year basis. This upward movement was mostly driven by a 17.3% rise (Q3 vs. Q2 2025) in sales of memory chips and a 7.1% (Q3 vs. Q2 2025) rise in analogue chips.

On a global scale, all regions recorded an increase in sales in Q3 2025, with the global semiconductor market totalling USD 208.4 billion – a 15.8% increase compared to Q2 2025. This growth was mostly driven by the Americas with a 22.2% increase in Q3 compared to the previous quarter, followed by Asia-Pacific with 19.2%, China with 10.2%, and Europe with 7.2%. It should be noted that there was a very significant 25.1% increase in global sales in Q3 2025, compared to the same quarter last year.

Looking at application-specific chips, worldwide sales increased by 14.3% in Q3, compared to the previous quarter, driven by growth in wired communication, wireless communication, and computers & peripherals: up 23.3%, 16.2%, and 14.7% respectively in Q3 vs. Q2.