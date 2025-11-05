Solid-State battery demand to surge to 740 GWh by 2035

Currently, all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs) are in the several hundred MWh pilot-production phase, where they are being validated and optimised. Small-scale use has started in non-automotive sectors like industrial robots, medical devices, and semiconductor equipment, with automotive adoption anticipated around 2027.

TrendForce highlights that semi-solid state batteries are highly compatible with traditional liquid Li-ion batteries in manufacturing, which facilitates earlier market introduction. These semi-SSB cells are already used in some EV models, such as the Dong Feng Aeolus E70, NIO ET7, IM L6, SERES 5, Voyah Passion, and SAIC MG4.

As key performance metrics like cost, C-rate, and cycle life keep advancing, the adoption of semi-SSB EVs is expected to grow steadily. Market share is projected to go over 1% in 2027, with more than 100,000 vehicles installed annually. Major automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis, Chery, and Hyundai are also testing vehicles equipped with ASSBs or semi-SSBs.

In the energy storage sector, semi-solid LFP batteries are the primary use of solid-state batteries, being bolstered by China’s pilot programs and policies for stationary storage. This sector accounts for over half of total demand and is expected to stay dominant through 2026. Meanwhile, markets such as consumer electronics, humanoid robots, and eVTOL/UAM are emerging as rapid-growth areas for solid-state batteries, as these sectors increasingly adopt safer, higher-energy-density options.

Driven by increasing demand for high-energy-dense and reliable cells in EVs, stationary energy storage, consumer electronics, humanoid robotics, eVTOL/UAM, and industrial sectors, TrendForce forecasts that global demand for solid-state batteries (including semi-SSB) will surpass 206 GWh by 2030 and exceed 740 GWh by 2035, signalling the start of large-scale commercial adoption.

