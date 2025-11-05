Mycronic secures turnkey order from Nordic defence supplier

The order, valued at USD 2 million, covers advanced circuit board manufacturing equipment, including high-tech production equipment and integrated software systems.

The identity of the customer remains confidential due to industry norms and contractual obligations. Mycronic stated that the collaboration is based on shared values, including quality, flexibility, and automation.

“The customer operates in a highly demanding environment, delivering complex products to defence clients across several countries, many of which are governmental organisations. We are honoured by their confidence in us. This agreement is a testament to the robustness and competitiveness of our solutions,” says Per Edin, Area Manager PCB Assembly Solutions at Mycronic in a press release.

According to Mycronic, the order highlights the company’s growing role as a technology partner in the defence sector.