Jabil to acquire Hanley Energy Group in $725M deal

The agreement also includes contingent consideration of up to USD 58 million, contingent on achieving future revenue targets. The acquisition will be paid entirely in cash.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of calendar year 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Hanley Energy Group’s first-year annualised revenue is forecast to reach USD 350–400 million. According to Jabil, the business is supported by mid- to high-teen EBITDA margins and continued double-digit revenue growth.

By bringing in Hanley Energy Group’s capabilities and experience in power systems and energy optimisation, Jabil aims to strengthen its existing data centre power management portfolio, which includes low- and medium-voltage switchgear, power distribution units and UPS systems.