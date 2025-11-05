Hofstetter adds mass-PCB via filling and planarising system

The purchase includes the 2025-model Mass-PCB Via Filling equipment with a large container system and a complementary planarising system. The full line will be displayed at Adeon’s booth during the Productronica in Munich from November 18–21, before installation at SMF-Hofstetter’s facility in Herrenberg.

According to Adeon Technologies, the selection followed an evaluation period at Mass-PCB’s Demo Application Centre in Anröchte, Germany.

The newly developed system combines 20 years of process experience with results from a recent research project, by Mass-PCB and Adeon, aiming to deliver improved reliability and uniformity at low vacuum rates while supporting varied design complexities.

The investment marks an expansion of Hofstetter’s service portfolio. PCB manufacturers will be able to send panels for via plugging and plating to the same location as for plating jobs, thus receiving completed, plated boards in the same shipment.

SMF-Hofstetter has partnered with Lackwerke Peters as its supplier of resin filling paste, following testing that incorporated the materials in the evaluation process.

Adeon, which has represented Mass-PCB as distributor and service partner since 2004, said it will collaborate with both companies to support the new production line.

The via filling subcontract service is scheduled to be available to PCB manufacturers beginning in January 2026.