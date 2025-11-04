North American PCB industry posts double-digit gains

PCB bookings in September were up 1.8% compared to the same month last year. September bookings were down 1.6% compared to the preceding month. September’s YTD bookings increased 13.1% compared to the same period last year.

“Production in September strengthened as factories cleared backlogs and met steady demand, while orders eased into a more sustainable range,” said Dr Shawn DuBravac, Global Electronics Association’s chief economist, in a press release. “Data centre investments, especially around AI infrastructure, continue to provide an important floor for demand.”

North American PCB activity in September shows output firming while order growth cools. The 3-month book-to-bill printed 0.92 and the 1-month ratio improved to 0.94, signalling shipments continued to run ahead of bookings, but the near-term gap narrowed.

Month over month, shipments rose about 2.2% and bookings eased 1.6%. On a rolling 3-month basis, shipments increased roughly 1.8% while bookings declined about 4.1%, which is consistent with a digestion phase after earlier strength.

Year over year, shipments advanced about 32% and bookings were up roughly 1.8%. Year to date, shipments are tracking +10.5% and bookings +13.1%, indicating 2025 remains solidly ahead of last year.

The association says that manufacturers appear to be converting prior commitments and improving throughput as supply conditions stabilise.