North American EMS market steadies in September

EMS bookings in September decreased 3.2% year-over-year and decreased 10.9% from the previous month. September’s YTD bookings increased by 0.7% compared to the same period last year.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.31.

“September data show momentum consolidating in North America’s EMS sector,” said Dr Shawn DuBravac, Global Electronics Association’s chief economist, in a press release. “Conditions are stabilising at a healthy level, pointing to sustainable growth heading into the final quarter of 2025.”

The results indicate that the EMS market is settling into a steadier rhythm after several months of elevated activity. Bookings cooled from August’s peak but remained solid, showing that underlying demand continues to hold firm. Shipments edged higher as production throughput improved, suggesting manufacturers are finding a better balance between order intake and delivery capacity.

According to The Global Electronics Association, the rise in the three-month book-to-bill ratio points to consistent demand strength, while the softer one-month figure reflects a natural recalibration following prior gains. Taken together, the data portray a market neither overheating nor contracting but maintaining a constructive pace of expansion. Supply conditions continue to improve, aided by greater labour availability and easing component pressures.

While shipment volumes are still running slightly behind last year, the gap continues to narrow. Booking trends on a year-to-date basis remain positive, indicating durable end-market demand and a supportive production pipeline heading into year-end.