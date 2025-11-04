Flex expands AI data centre collaboration with Nvidia

According to Flex, the company will contribute rack integration expertise, grid-to-chip power and cooling products, along with end-to-end services. Flex has recently expanded its data centre manufacturing operations in Europe and North America, including a new 400,000 square foot facility in Dallas, intended to shorten delivery times for US customers.

"Flex is at the forefront of supporting data centre operators to overcome escalating power, heat, and scale constraints of the AI era," said Michael Hartung, president and chief commercial officer at Flex, in a press release. "By combining Flex's advanced manufacturing scale and systems integration expertise with Nvidia's AI-driven platform leadership, we can transform data centre infrastructure at rapid speed."

As part of the collaboration, Flex is deploying Nvidia cuOpt at its facilities for capacity planning, route simulations and process optimisation. The company says the pilot project will make use of digital twins that unify inventory, labour, and freight flows to streamline logistics across its network.

Flex and Nvidia are also cooperating on the development of 800 VDC data centre power infrastructure to enable megawatt-scale racks. In the automotive sector, Flex integrates Nvidia Drive Orin systems-on-a-chip into its Jupiter vehicle system design platform.