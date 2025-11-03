SiCSem starts work on $220M chip production plant in India

Chennai-based power electronics chip company SiCSem performed a ground breaking ceremony for setting up India’s first end-to-end silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor production plant, in the eastern state of Odisha, at an investment of about INR 20 billion (USD 220 million).

SicSem is partnering with British firm Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd to set up the SiC facility at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The plant is expected to create 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

The facility, which is expected to be operational by 2027-28, will have a capacity to process 60,000 SiC wafers annually and package 96 million units, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

“Our dream of bringing advanced technology to Odisha is coming true today, and our special focus is on enabling a seamless integration of industry and academia,” India’s IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. “In this regard, we are partnering with IIT Bhubaneswar for a semiconductor research lab.”