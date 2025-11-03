Focus secures up to $300K to advance battery technology

Focus Graphite, a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and innovator of next-generation lithium-ion battery technology, has announced its acceptance into the Intellectual Property Ontario program. IPON is a Government of Ontario initiative designed to help innovative companies protect and commercialize their intellectual property.

This non-dilutive funding will help accelerate patent protection and global commercialization of the company’s proprietary silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology, according to a press release.

Under Tier 2 of the IPON program, Focus will gain access to up to USD 100,000 per year in legal funding support, with a total cap of USD 300,000, covering up to 80 percent of eligible costs. This backing will offset the majority of costs associated with patent drafting and prosecution, claim amendments, trademark registration, prior art analysis, commercialization benchmarking, and more — delivered through a vetted roster of licensed Ontario patent agents and IP counsel.

Focus’s patent-pending technology is currently being advanced for protection in key jurisdictions including Canada, the United States, Europe, and Korea. The company is working with MBM Intellectual Property Law, a Canadian IP firm based in Ottawa and an IPON-approved service provider, to expand its international IP footprint.