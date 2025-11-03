ExLabs wins $1.9M contract to advance in-space infrastructure

The US Space Force has awarded a USD 1.9 million contract to ExLabs for the development of its reconfigurable spacecraft platform, according to a report by Space News.

The Direct-to-Phase II contract will advance the US startup’s next-generation spacecraft platform, SERVSAM. The effort supports the Department of Defense’s expanding interest in modular, persistent infrastructure to accelerate in-space operations, ExLabs said in a media release.

Built on ExLabs’ core SERV architecture, SERVSAM is a heavy-class, reconfigurable spacecraft designed for flexible mission profiles in all orbital regimes.

“We’re developing adaptable infrastructure designed to meet the evolving demands of space operations,” said Matthew Schmidgall, CEO of ExLabs. “As mission tempo increases, dual-use commercial platforms will be key to maintaining strategic advantage.”

The program builds on ExLabs’ growing portfolio of public-private partnerships and complements its ongoing work on advanced in-space robotics, supported by a TACFI and other contracts, the media release said.