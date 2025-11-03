DuPont completes separation of Qnity Electronics
DuPont has completed the separation of its electronics business into an independent public company, Qnity Electronics, on November 1, 2025.
DuPont says that its shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DD” and, effective today, Qnity will begin "regular way" trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "Q".
In connection with the separation, DuPont shareholders received one share of common stock of Qnity for every two shares of common stock of DuPont held at the close of business on October 22, 2025. Approximately 209 million shares of Qnity common stock were distributed in the separation.
“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of exciting new chapters for both DuPont and Qnity as independent companies, each well-positioned to deliver growth and value creation for shareholders,” said Lori Koch, DuPont Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “The successful completion of the separation is a significant step in our transformation to a more focused, agile, and high-performing multi-industrial company.”