DuPont completes separation of Qnity Electronics

DuPont says that its shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DD” and, effective today, Qnity will begin "regular way" trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "Q".

In connection with the separation, DuPont shareholders received one share of common stock of Qnity for every two shares of common stock of DuPont held at the close of business on October 22, 2025. Approximately 209 million shares of Qnity common stock were distributed in the separation.