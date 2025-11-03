Asteelflash to close Bornheim factory amid weak demand

The company said in a press release from September that the decision was driven by "persistently low demand" at the site and a broader shift by key customers to seek lower-cost production options outside Germany. Despite efforts to attract new business and implement efficiency measures, Asteelflash said activity at the Bornheim plant “has remained at a low level with little sign of recovery.”

Production from the facility will be consolidated into other Asteelflash sites in Germany and across the EMEA region in order to improve capacity utilisation and safeguard the competitiveness of its operations, the company said.

The closure plan was first communicated internally to employees and their representatives in May. Management has since been in discussions with the works council and labor unions to agree on support measures for affected staff. Asteelflash said it will offer transfers to other factories “wherever possible” and provide assistance throughout the transition.

Asteelflash emphasised that it remains committed to its German operations despite the shutdown. The company expressed thanks to the Bornheim workforce and local community “for their many years of dedication and support.”

The Bornheim site, located near Bonn, Cologne and Düsseldorf, occupies about 4,000 square meters and specialises in energy management, industrial, and IoT applications. It provides electronic manufacturing services for smart building, smart home, green technology, and telecommunications products.