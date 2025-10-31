TT Electronics rejects DBAY bids, backs Cicor offer

In its statement on Friday, TT revealed that over the past three months it had received three unsolicited all-cash proposals from DBAY, at prices of 122 pence, 127 pence, and 130 pence per share, with the latest submitted on 7 October 2025. Each proposal was described as “highly conditional” and was rejected by TT’s board.

The company noted that Cicor's offer of 155 pence per TT share represents a 19% premium over DBAY’s most recent bid. TT said it had engaged with several shareholders, including DBAY, and acknowledged that DBAY “may have a different agenda to other shareholders.”

The TT board reconfirmed its support for the Cicor offer, stating that it believes the deal delivers maximum value for all shareholders.