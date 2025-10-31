Kongsberg proposes listing of Maritime business

The proposed changes reflect Kongsberg's strategy to align with global trends in security and sustainability, which have driven strong growth for the company over the past decade. According to the company's Board, focused and specialised companies are better positioned to capture growth opportunities.

“This will further strengthen competitiveness in our efforts to create value in a world where security and sustainability are expected to dominate in the coming decades. Individually, the companies will gain better navigation opportunities and execution capabilities within their respective markets,” says Eivind Reiten, Chair of the Board, in a press release

Kongsberg has tripled operating revenues since 2016. At the end of Q3 2025, the group employed 15,000 people and maintained a historically high order backlog. Revenues, results, and staffing are relatively evenly distributed between the two proposed entities, providing the scale and financial robustness to operate independently.

“The units operate in different international markets that are undergoing change. This places different demands on business models. Kongsberg Maritime holds a leading technology position and offers products and integrated solutions across a wide range of segments—from offshore vessels to the merchant fleet and naval segment. The consolidated technology- and defence-company Kongsberg addresses critical needs in defence, security, and surveillance, delivering solutions for both civilian and defence applications,” says Geir Håøy, President and CEO of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

The demerger will be structured as a spin-off combined with a stock exchange listing. Shares in the new Kongsberg Maritime (MAR) will be distributed directly to Kongsberg shareholders, one MAR share for each Kongsberg share held.