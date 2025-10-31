Indian space tech startup Cosmoserve raises $3.17 million

Indian space tech startup Cosmoserve Space has raised USD 3.17 million in a pre-seed funding round. The Hyderabad-based company is developing autonomous robotic spacecraft designed to address the challenge of space debris.

The funding round was led by Alan Rutledge, along with participation from AUM Ventures and Shakti VC. Ram Shriram, a renowned early investor in Google and a 25-year-old member of its board, has joined as a key investor, underscoring confidence in the company’s mission, Cosmoserve said in a release, according to a report by The Hindu.

“This funding will accelerate our mission to develop cutting-edge solutions for space debris mitigation, ensuring safer and more sustainable orbital environments for future generations,” Cosmoserve founder Chiranjeevi Phanindra said.

Cosmoserve is developing Active Debris Removal (ADR) technology and provides commercial ADR services to remove orbital debris and non-operational satellites. Its space debris removal solutions advance space sustainability, protect crowded Earth orbits, and ensure orbital safety for satellite operators, human space flights and scientific missions, the company’s website says.

The company plans to use the fresh funding to accelerate R&D, strengthen its engineering team and initiate prototypes for its debris mitigation technology, according to a report by AIM.