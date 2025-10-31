Hitachi Energy invests $195M in transformer manufacturing in Quebec

Hitachi Energy has announced an additional 270 million CAD (about USD 195 million USD) investment to expand its large power transformer manufacturing facility near Montreal, Canada. This major investment, which builds on an ongoing expansion announced in 2024, will nearly triple the site’s annual production capacity, according to a media release.

This effort is part of Hitachi Energy’s USD 9 billion global investment program to expand manufacturing capacity, R&D, and engineering. This latest expansion is expected to create approximately 500 new jobs.

The Varennes expansion is a significant step in Hitachi Energy’s global plan to increase transformer production capacity to meet growing mid- and long-term customer needs in the energy transition.

“With this expansion, Varennes will continue to play a leading role in strengthening the region’s power grid,” said Bruno Melles, Managing Director of Business Unit Transformers, Hitachi Energy. “Our team is proud to be at the forefront of delivering sustainable, reliable, and resilient energy infrastructure for decades to come.”

“This investment will allow us to significantly increase our ability to meet the fast-growing demand for large power transformers, reactors, and HVDC technology, which are critical to achieving key energy transition goals,” said Carla Vicente, Country Managing Director, Hitachi Energy in Canada.

“Hitachi Energy Canada plays a strategic role in Quebec’s energy development. It is the only company in North America that produces transformers of this magnitude,” said Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy. “We are proud to support its expansion project in Varennes, which will mark a new stage in its growth while creating many high-quality, well-paying jobs here in Quebec.”