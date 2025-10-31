Echandia to supply battery systems for Spliethoff’s vessels

Echandia, a Swedish developer of battery systems for maritime applications, has been selected to supply energy storage systems for eight newbuild cargo vessels, with an option for two more vessels, owned by the Dutch Spliethoff Group.

The vessels are being built at Wuhu Shipyard in China, with WE Tech Solutions as the system integrator. The battery systems will be installed to optimize generator efficiency during cargo loading and unloading system operations, a demanding application requiring short but intense bursts of power, Echandia said.

Echandia’s lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) battery systems are built to handle short, intense cycles without the wear and degradation that other battery types would experience. Where other systems would need to be significantly oversized to handle the same load, increasing both cost and space requirements, Echandia’s solution maintains full performance within a compact footprint, the Swedish company said.

The systems have a designed lifespan of up to 20 years.

Each vessel will be equipped with a battery system dedicated to the cargo loading and unloading system. The battery systems will stabilize engine load, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce mechanical wear. The systems will also reduce the shore-power connection power requirements.

“This project is a great example of how battery systems can improve operational efficiency in heavy-duty applications beyond propulsion,” said Torbjörn Bäck, CEO at Echandia. “Working with Spliethoff, WE Tech Solutions, and Wuhu Shipyard, we’re providing a smarter and more energy-efficient way to handle cargo operations.”

The vessels will operate primarily on the Finland–USA trade route, transporting paper and other cargo. The first delivery of Echandia battery systems is scheduled for April 2027, with commissioning expected in late 2027 or early 2028.