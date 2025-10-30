MacDermid Alpha to acquire Micromax

This acquisition is aligned with MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solution’s long-term strategy of advancing innovation in products and services in advanced electronics materials and process technologies. Micromax’s technologies will strengthen MacDermid Alpha's existing partnerships and innovation capabilities.

Micromax's portfolio includes conductive, resistive, and dielectric thick film inks, as well as Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) materials for creating multilayer circuits. Micromax provides critical solutions to customers across a diverse range of industries, including specialised end-markets such as aerospace, defence, and healthcare.

“Micromax is a great fit for Element Solutions, enhancing our Electronics business’ customer value proposition and the breadth of high-value solutions we can offer to our supply chain. While operating in different segments than our MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions Business, Micromax is similar in that it is a leader in its focus areas which are also reliant on products co-developed with customers and that require high levels of applications expertise," says Element Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich in a press release.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.