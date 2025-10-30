Infineon opens new UWB lab in Austria

The UWB lab, together with Infineon’s connectivity portfolio, aims to further accelerate innovation-to-customer value. By integrating cutting-edge research with practical testing, the lab will serve as a hub for collaboration with international customers, research institutions, and technology partners.

“The establishment of our state-of-the-art UWB Application Lab demonstrates Infineon’s leadership in secured connected technologies. This lab will help us leverage UWB’s full potential, advancing solutions that make everyday life smarter and safer – from automotive access to IoT applications,” says Maurizio Skerlj, Senior Vice President and Product Line Manager for Authentication and Identity Solutions at Infineon Connected Secure Systems, in a press release.

Global demand for UWB-enabled devices is expected to grow significantly as automotive and smartphone manufacturers increasingly integrate this technology. According to Grand View Research, by 2030, the UWB market is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion, a significant leap from USD 1.4 billion in 2021, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during this period.

“This cutting-edge lab was realised in record time, thanks to our strong partnership with Infineon. Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and tools, this lab is now ready to harness the vast possibilities of UWB technology, driving game-changing innovations with Infineon chips that will shape the future,” adds Christina Hirschl, CEO Silicon Austria Labs.

The UWB application Lab in Graz is Infineon’s first facility fully tailored to UWB technology. Designed to enable flexible testing, the lab supports solutions ranging from small IoT devices to full vehicle systems. With cutting-edge equipment such as motion-capture systems, autonomous robots, and wireless control technologies, the lab ensures precise and reproducible testing environments.