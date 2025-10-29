Littelfuse to acquire Basler Electric

Basler is a designer and manufacturer of electrical control and protection solutions for high-growth industrial markets, including grid and utility infrastructure, power generation and data centres. The company has three manufacturing facilities in Highland, Illinois, Taylor, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Mexico.

“The acquisition of Basler demonstrates our commitment to deploy our strong free cash flow in a disciplined manner toward strategic acquisitions that enhance our access to high-growth markets supported by strong secular trends. Basler’s leading technology capabilities and deeply embedded customer relationships, built over 80+ years of innovation, further enhance our position as a leader in the safe and efficient transfer of electrical energy,” said Greg Henderson, President and CEO of Littelfuse, in a press release

Founded in 1942, Basler is a privately held, family-owned manufacturer with ~700 employees. For the full-year 2025, Basler is expected to generate revenue of $125 million with a high-teens adjusted EBITDA margin.

“We are excited to join an industry leader with a long history of strong customer partnerships and technology advancements. Basler’s customer-focused team, culture and technology innovations are well aligned with Littelfuse, and we look forward to working together to deliver meaningful value,” says Ken Rhodes, President of Basler.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.