Honda Motor buys stake in India’s OMC Power

Japan’s Honda Motor has announced it is investing in OMC Power, which conducts distributed power supply and mini-grid business in India. The aim of the investment is to contribute to stable power supply utilizing batteries, which is expected to expand in line with the accelerating electrification of mobility products in India.

According to Indian news agency PTI, Honda has picked up a minority stake in the range of 5-10 per cent in OMC Power, which is in the process of building up a 1 GW renewable energy portfolio in India.

In January 2026, OMC Power will launch a leasing business for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device using the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: portable and swappable battery, Honda said in a press release.

Honda jointly with OMC Power has been conducting demonstration testing of the UPS device using Honda Mobile Power Pack e: in the state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India since 2023.

For the leasing business, Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. (HEID), a Honda subsidiary in India conducting a battery sharing service, will supply OMC Power with the Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. Then OMC Power will package Honda Mobile Power Pack e: with its UPS device and offer it for lease sales to households, small businesses and schools and other facilities, the press release said.

“In India, where the shift toward electric motorcycles is progressing, Honda will strive to establish a resource-circulating value chain by facilitating the repurposing of end-of-life electric motorcycle batteries,” said Minoru Kato, Chief Officer for Motorcycle and Power Products Operations, Head of Motorcycle Business Unit, and Executive Officer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. “Through this initiative, with a comprehensive approach from the perspective of both our products and business activities, Honda will contribute to addressing societal issues and making people’s daily lives more enjoyable.”