Rehm Thermal Systems opens its own subsidiary in India

The foundation for expanding business in India was laid back in 2022 with the opening of the first local service location in Bangalore. Positive market development and the high demand for process-oriented support have now enabled the next step – setting up a fully-fledged Rehm subsidiary with its own sales, service, spare parts warehouse, and applications centre in Bengaluru.

The new subsidiary is headed by Sreekanth Krishnamurthy, who has been part of the Rehm team for many years. He began his career as a service technician, is now a Regional Sales Manager. He will coordinate all decentralised service operations in India and serve as the main contact for sales, applications, and service.