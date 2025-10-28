Rehm Thermal Systems opens its own subsidiary in India
Rehm Thermal Systems has opened its new subsidiary, Rehm Thermal Systems India, in Bengaluru. With this new location, the company moves closer to electronics manufacturers in India to better tap market potential, shorten service routes, and provide direct on-site process consulting.
The foundation for expanding business in India was laid back in 2022 with the opening of the first local service location in Bangalore. Positive market development and the high demand for process-oriented support have now enabled the next step – setting up a fully-fledged Rehm subsidiary with its own sales, service, spare parts warehouse, and applications centre in Bengaluru.
The new subsidiary is headed by Sreekanth Krishnamurthy, who has been part of the Rehm team for many years. He began his career as a service technician, is now a Regional Sales Manager. He will coordinate all decentralised service operations in India and serve as the main contact for sales, applications, and service.
“Being innovative means continuous development and closeness to the customer. With the new Rehm subsidiary in Bengaluru, we can support our customers in southern India even more directly and accompany their processes more effectively,” says Sreekanth Krishnamurthy, in a press release.