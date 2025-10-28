Cicor acquires two production sites from Valtronic

The acquisition strengthens Cicor’s medical technology business, adds its first manufacturing base in the United States, and expands production capacity in Morocco.

Valtronic, founded over 40 years ago, develops and manufactures medical and diagnostic devices, including active implants. The company operates sites in Berrechid, Morocco, and Cleveland, Ohio, USA, alongside its Swiss headquarters. Both production sites will transfer to Cicor under the agreement.

Following the transaction, Cicor will add around 220 employees and expects at least CHF 20 million (EUR 21.5 million) in additional annual revenue, with potential to double through new US customer relationships. The company said the deal will have no significant impact on its balance sheet or EBITDA margin.

First US production base

The Cleveland facility will become Cicor’s first production site in the United States. The plant, described as being in excellent condition and led by a strong local management team, has the capacity for orders exceeding CHF 40 million (EUR 43.1 million). Cicor said the acquisition provides a cost-efficient alternative to building a new US factory, allowing it to meet customer demand for local production more quickly.

Expanded capacity in Morocco

In Morocco, Cicor will integrate Valtronic’s Berrechid site with its existing operations at Éolane Morocco, which the company acquired in spring 2025. The two facilities share the same building, and their combination is expected to double Cicor’s local production capacity.

Cicor said it plans to complete the transfer of both sites within the next few weeks and begin integrating them into its operations.