Aumovio expands manufacturing plant to strengthen production

The expansion is part of a multi-year strategic plan to increase production capacity for North American customer projects in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and support the company’s long-term ambition for growth and profitability.

The project, which includes a 65,000 square-foot addition and an automated warehouse, is expected to create 100 new jobs in the coming years. The expansion will more than double the existing production floor space and is expected to be fully operational by August 2027.

“This expansion is a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Ibro Muharemovic, head of Autonomous Mobility North America, in a press release. “This has been a key part of our long-term planning and we’re eager to see it come to fruition.”

Earlier this year, Aumovio announced a major series order for radar sensors from North American customers with a combined volume of approximately EUR1.5 billion (USD 1.5 billion). The New Braunfels location will be a key contributor to supporting this new business.

The facility, which opened in 2022, is the company’s first-ever Autonomous Mobility greenfield plant in the US.

“Since opening our original facility in 2022, we’ve employed nearly 500 people and produced around 13 million radars. That’s a huge impact not just to our local community but to the global automotive industry. We’re ready to continue that momentum,” said Brandon Lane, New Braunfels plant manager.

Since its spin-off in September 2025, Aumovio continues the business of the former Continental group sector Automotive as an independent company.