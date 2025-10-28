AT&S expands its team in Leoben with 150 new jobs

While Austria’s industrial sector continues to face challenges with declining output and job cuts, AT&S is sending a strong signal for growth and employment following a demanding financial year. The company is hiring 150 additional employees at its headquarters in Leoben to support the production of IC substrates and advanced PCBs.

One of the key drivers behind this expansion is the new substrate facility “Hinterberg 3”, which was officially opened in June and has already delivered its first customer products – the world’s first substrates “Made in Europe.”

This cleanroom-based high-tech production is being gradually ramped up. With plans to proactively approach clients in the defence sector, the company expect additional orders.

At the same time, AT&S says that existing PCB production remains stable, with new product developments underway – requiring further recruitment.