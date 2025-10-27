Firefly Aerospace acquires SciTec for $855 million

Firefly Aerospace, a US-based space and defense technology company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SciTec for approximately USD 855 million through a combination of USD 300 million in cash and USD 555 million in Firefly shares issued to SciTec owners at a price of USD 50 per share, Firefly announced.

The acquisition will advance Firefly’s comprehensive space services by adding mission-proven defense software analytics, remote sensing, and multi-phenomenology data expertise. SciTec’s core capabilities — which include missile warning, tracking and defense, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, space domain awareness, and autonomous command and control — will supplement Firefly’s launch, lunar, and in-space services, according to a media release.

SciTec further adds ground and onboard data processing as well as AI-enabled systems designed for low latency operations to support advanced threat tracking and response across multiple domains.

“The acquisition of SciTec enhances our ability to support a growing number of defense missions and provides us with a significant operational advantage,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “SciTec’s mission-proven software and big data processing capabilities provide warfighters with rapid, accurate information to enable informed decisions that protect our homeland from emerging threats. These capabilities significantly enhance our ability to deliver integrated, software-defined solutions for critical national security imperatives, particularly Golden Dome.”

SciTec is headquartered in Princeton New Jersey, and maintains five additional facilities strategically positioned near key space and defense customers.