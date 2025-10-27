Electronics industry warns Mexico tariffs threaten US supply chains

The report, From Risk to Resilience: Why Mexico Matters to U.S. Manufacturing, comes as US–Mexico trade negotiations approach a critical October 29 deadline. Authored by the association’s Chief Economist, Shawn Dubravac and the industry intelligence team, the brief emphasises Mexico’s growing role as a production hub within the North American electronics ecosystem.

According to the report, Mexico has significantly reduced its reliance on Chinese imports since 2017, diversifying sourcing to countries including Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, and members of the European Union. A strategy that has strengthened the region’s manufacturing base.

“Electronics manufacturing today depends on cross-border collaboration,” said Lorena Villanueva, director of the Global Electronics Association’s Mexico office, in a press release. “Mexico has become an essential partner in strengthening North American manufacturing. Our supply chains are not competitors; they are collaborators. Policies that recognize this partnership will ensure both nations remain competitive in a rapidly changing global market.”

The association stressed that US–Mexico trade is a top priority for manufacturers on both sides of the border. The association plans to submit formal comments to the Office of the United States Trade Representative by November 3 and testify at a public hearing on November 17.

“U.S.–Mexico trade isn’t just important—it’s indispensable to a resilient North American electronics ecosystem,” said Chris Mitchell, vice president of global government relations at the Global Electronics Association. “Boosting U.S. manufacturing and supporting Mexico’s industrial growth are two sides of the same coin.”

The report notes that many electronics components cross the US–Mexico border multiple times before final assembly. Imposing tariffs, the association warns, would raise costs, delay delivery, and threaten small and medium-sized manufacturers.