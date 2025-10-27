AI startup ChipAgents raises $21 million in Series A

California-based ChipAgents, an AI startup delivering generative, agentic solutions for chip design and verification, has announced the close of a USD 21 million Series A funding round, bringing the total fundraise to USD 24 million to date.

This latest round closed with Bessemer Venture Partners, with strategic backing from Micron, MediaTek, Ericsson, and additional top semiconductor companies. Also participating in the round are notable angels including new advisors, Wally Rhines, Raúl Camposano, and Jack Harding, and existing support by ScOp Venture Capital (Ivan Bercovich) and Amino Capital, fueling the company’s expansion of product development, customer acquisition, and strategic industry partnerships, according to a media release.

ChipAgents’ aim is to bring the power of AI to the heart of chip design and verification.

“As designs scale, productivity gains have slowed and verification remains highly manual. Our vision is to change that,” said ChipAgents Founder and CEO, Professor William Wang. “With ChipAgents, we’re introducing a unified agentic AI platform designed to automate routine tasks, accelerate design and verification, and enable AI-native workflows that help engineers focus on innovation rather than repetitive effort.”

“ChipAgents has demonstrated itself as having the best product in the market that does AI-powered RTL design, debugging, and verification for chip developers,” said Lance Co Ting Keh, Venture Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “ChipAgents’ agentic approach to AI chip design integrates seamlessly across the entire chip design workflow, bringing together disparate EDA tools from spec ingestion to waveform analysis, which we believe is the right way to tackle this complex, multi-step process.”