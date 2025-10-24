Eos secures $24M to expand manufacturing in Pennsylvania

American energy company Eos Energy Enterprises has announced the next phase of its growth strategy with the expansion of its US manufacturing footprint and the establishment of a new software hub.

In partnership with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Allegheny County, the company was awarded a joint USD 24 million economic development package to support US manufacturing and the continued growth. The incentive package will help Eos scale operations to meet growing market demand driven, in part, by AI infrastructure, while advancing energy innovation in Pennsylvania, the company said.

“Energy storage is the backbone of a modern energy system, and this significant milestone marks our progress to bring America’s battery to scale,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos Chief Executive Officer. “Through Project AMAZE, we’re proving that you can make things in America again by building world-class capacity, pairing advanced manufacturing with innovative software, and doing it here in Pennsylvania to ensure a more energy-efficient and secure future.”

Eos will expand its manufacturing capacity with a new 432,000 sq. ft. facility in Marshall Township, Pennsylvania, that will house additional production lines that complement the company’s existing Turtle Creek manufacturing facility with plans to reach 8 GWh of annualized energy storage capacity, Eos said.

“The demand for energy is going up — and my Administration is capitalizing on Pennsylvania’s strengths as a national energy leader and net energy exporter to attract leading energy manufacturers like Eos Energy to the Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “We’re doubling down on our efforts to aggressively compete for — and win — major projects like this one by cutting red tape, building out our skilled workforce, and investing in the next generation of energy technology.”

Eos will also establish a new software hub at Nova Place, Pittsburgh’s premier technology and innovation center, that supports the company’s growing workforce and proprietary battery management system, software, controls and analytics platform, DawnOSTM.