SVI expands with tech innovation centre in China

The Hangzhou Tech Innovation Centre is designed to drive innovation, accelerate technical transfers, and support customers relocating production from China to Southeast Asia. The company says that by bridging China’s innovation ecosystem with SVI’s regional manufacturing sites, the centre looks to ensure continuity, competitive costs, and reliability for global customers.

“The Hangzhou Tech Innovation Centre represents a strategic investment in SVI’s ability to serve our customers with excellence. By combining local technical expertise with our Southeast Asia operations, we can ensure seamless support, maintain high-quality standards, and accelerate innovation across our global footprint,” said Patrick Loughran Macdonald, COO of SVI, in a press release.

Apirak Saengsie, CFO of SVI, highlighted the financial and strategic significance of the expansion, adding that the Tech Innovation Centre enhances SVI’s ability to integrate technology, supply chain efficiency, and cost competitiveness.

The centre complements SVI’s global network of manufacturing facilities in Thailand, Cambodia, Austria, Slovakia, and the USA, alongside sales and support offices across China, Japan, Europe, and the USA.